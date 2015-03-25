Pedersen Wins Tour du Poitou Charantes Time Trial

Trek Segafredo’s Mads Pedersen has won the time trial at the 31 st Tour du Poitou Charantes.

This European Tour race had two stages today and the first was a 94.7km sstage from Vouille to Neuville de Poitou and saw Team Sky’s Elia Viviani take his second win in this race in a messy bunch sprint after the break had been caught with four kilometres to go.

The second stage was a 20.6km time trial which saw Cofidis’ Dorian Godon set the time to beat of 25.49.

Australian Miles Scotson then finished in 24.05 to take over in the hot seat before his BMC team mate Martin Elmiger took over the lead by becoming the first rider to finish in less than twenty-four minutes with a time of 23.59.

Movistar’s Jonathan Castroveijo who will ride for Team Sky next season, flew home in 23.51 but Mads Pedersen put in a superb ride and his time of 23.25 gave the Trek Segafredo rider the victory.













