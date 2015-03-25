Pedersen Takes Jayco Herald Sun Tour Stage Win

Mads Pedersen Of Trek Segafredo has won the Jayco Herald Sun Tour Stage Two.

Aqua Blue Sports’ Norman Lasse Hansen was in the leader’s jersey for this 198.6km stage from Warnamool to Ballarat which started without Laurent Didier and Callum Scotson.

Seven riders in Van Empel, Eikeland, White, Donohue, Magennis, Liam White and Strachan went up the road and after a crash which involved the race leader, they were 3.30 ahead after 46kms.

With the gap now over four minutes, Magennis beat Liam White to the first sprint of the day.

Van Empel took the first climb with the second sprint hotly contested and won by Eikeland before the riders were forced to take a slight detour due to roadworks onto a 7km section of gravel.

They entered that with a lead of 3.25 and maintained it as the race was neutralised and then had the peloton and break stop, giving the riders the opportunity to stock up on food and drink.

The stage finally got underway again with the peloton closing the break down.

The break dropped to six riders who had a lead of 1.45 and it was down to 1.17 as they headed towards Mt Buninyong.

Into the town on Buninyong and the break was caught and it came down to a sprint with Mads Pedersen of Trek taking the win ahead of Steele Van Hoff and Alex Edmondson.

