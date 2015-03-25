Pedersen Joins Aqua Blue Sport

Aqua Blue Sport is delighted to announce the signing of Under 23 European Road Champion Casper Pedersen.





It is the latest addition to the 2018 roster for the team having signed talented Irish rider Eddie Dunbar.





Danish athlete Pedersen, of Team Giant-Castelli, has shown his talent already this year with some stunning victories. This included, most recently, a stage win at the PostNord Danmark Rundt - Tour of Denmark.





He has also taken a victory at GP Horsens Posten, a stage at the Flèche du Sud and a number of podiums.





Casper has said that he is delighted to sign with the Irish team. He said: “I am super excited to join Aqua Blue Sport as a neo-professional next year. I have been dreaming of becoming a professional road cyclist for quite a while now and I feel like I have found the perfect team for my next step.





“I was looking for a team where I can learn from experienced riders but also get a chance here and there to ride for results. When Aqua Blue Sport got in touch with me they outlined a good plan for my development and I didn’t have to think twice about signing with them. I’m impressed by how far they have come in such a short time and I can’t wait to be part of their Aqua Blue Sport family next year.”





Stephen Moore, General Manager, said: “It is great to get a rider of Casper’s ability in the team for next year. He has shown this season how incredibly talented he is and we are very excited to see what he can do with Aqua Blue Sport. It is a vote of confidence in our team set up that a huge talent like this would agree to sign for us. Roll on 2018.”











