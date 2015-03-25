 

Pasqueleon Wins Coppa Sabatini

28 September 2017 03:38

Andrea Pasqualon of Wanty Groupe Gobert has won the 65th Coppa Sabatini race in Italy.

There was a strong turn-out of WorldTour teams including Team Sky and Dimension Data, who raced Mark Cavendish for this 195.9km race which started and finished in Peccoli in Tuscany.

Seven riders got into an early break and were six minutes ahead after forty kilometres of racing.

This was trimmed down by the peloton to 2.30 with sixty kilometres to go and by a further minute thirty kilometres later.

With twenty kilometres to go, the gap was down to 35 seconds and the break was finally ended with five kilometres to go.

It ended in a sprint with Andrea Pasqualon taking the win ahead of Sonny Colbrelli, whose Bahrain Merida team complained about the sprint and Gavazzi and Ulissi.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

