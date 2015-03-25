Paris-Roubaix Cobbles Rated

Following Christian Prudhomme and Thierry Gouvenou's reconnaissance of the course on 3 April, the organisers have rated the difficulty of the 29 cobbled sectors in the race based on their length, the unevenness of the cobbles, the overall condition of the sectors and their location. The return of the Saint-Python sector to the course is the major change to the race for this year, with several other cobbled sectors in the first part of the race also modified. Shortly after Saint-Python, the peloton will tackle the 1,500 m Saint-Vaast sector for the very first time. Although the total length of the cobbled sectors is 500 m less than in 2017, the decisive part of the race is a carbon copy of last year's. La Trouée d'Arenberg (km 162), Mons-en-Pévèle (km 208.5) and the Carrefour de l'Arbre (km 240) remain the only sectors with a five-star rating. The 29 cobbled sectors of Paris–Roubaix : 29 : Troisvilles (km 93,5 - 2,2 km) *** 28 : Briastre (km 100 - 3 km) *** 27 : Saint-Python (km 109 - 1,5 km) *** 26 : Quiévy (km 111,5 - 3,7 km) **** 25 : Saint-Vaast (km 119 - 1,5 km) *** 24 : Verchain-Maugré (km 130 - 1,2 km) ** 23 : Quérénaing (km 134,5 - 1,6 km) *** 22 : Maing (km 137,5 - 2,5 km) *** 21 : Monchaux-sur-Ecaillon (km 140,5 - 1,6 km) *** 20 : Haveluy (km 153,5 - 2,5 km) **** 19 : Trouée d'Arenberg (km 162 - 2,4 km) ***** 18 : Hélesmes (km 168 - 1,6 km) *** 17 : Wandignies (km 174,5 - 3,7 km) **** 16 : Brillon (km 182 - 2,4 km) *** 15 : Sars-et-Rosières (km 185,5 - 2,4 km) **** 14 : Beuvry-la-forêt (km 189 - 1,4 km) *** 13 : Orchies (km 197 - 1,7 km) *** 12 : Bersée (km 203 - 2,7 km) **** 11 : Mons-en-Pévèle (km 208,5 - 3 km) ***** 10 : Avelin (km 214,5 - 0,7 km) ** 9 : Ennevelin (km 218 - 1,4 km) *** 8 : Templeuve - L'Epinette (km 223,5 - 0,2 km) * 8 : Templeuve - Moulin-de-Vertain (km 224 - 0,5 km) ** 7 : Cysoing (km 230,5 - 1,3 km) *** 6 : Bourghelles (km 233 - 1,1 km) *** 5 : Camphin-en-Pévèle (km 237,5 - 1,8 km) **** 4 : Carrefour de l'Arbre (km 240 - 2,1 km) ***** 3 : Gruson (km 242,5 - 1,1 km) ** 2 : Hem (km 249 - 1,4 km) *** 1 : Roubaix (km 256 - 0,3 km) *



