Paris-Nice Starts Tomorrow

The key points: 154 riders (22 teams with 7 riders each) are ready to tackle the 76th Paris - Nice with a first stage designed for puncheurs, from Chatou to Meudon. Experts of hard finishes like Julian Alaphilippe, Dan Martin or Simon Yates are among the favorites to claim the first yellow and white leader promised to the overall leader.

Sprinteurs such as Elia Viviani (already 5 wins this season) will then have the opportunity to shine. The leaders willing to fight for the overall victory will then face a time trial and gruelling mountain stages. Tony Gallopin, one of the main French hopes for the Race to the Sun, wants to be in the mix.

THE PACK JUMPS STRAIGHT INTO ACTION BELOW THE OBSERVATORY The prologue experts and the pure sprinters are in for a surprise as the 2018 Paris - Nice kicks-off with an absolutely unprecedented format on the way to Meudon. The 135km stage 1 will display a quite classical visit of the vallée de Chevreuse, with the curvy côte des 17 tournants (literally, the “climb with 17 turns”), but the final stretch promises a hard fight on the way to the Paris-Meudon Observatory. “There certainly won’t be 50 riders battling it out for victory”, according to François Lemarchand, who designed the route of the 76th Paris - Nice. “The climb leading to the finish is really hard and there are cobbles. It’s not like Paris - Roubaix, but it will shake the peloton. It’s a finish typically designed for puncheurs, where you cannot produce your effort too early. I think we’ll already witness some differences and this stage can open the race in an unusual fashion. We’ll know who comes with good legs!”

VIVIANI: “I WANT TO CONFIRM MY RESULTS IN THE BIGGEST RACES” Already five victories under his belt - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) is the most prolific rider in 2018 (with Alejandro Valverde). And the Italian sprinter wants to keep his winning streak going this week: “My European season starts with Paris - Nice. I’m really fast now but I’m working to be in top conditions from Paris - Nice to Milan - Sanremo, Gend - Wevelgem… this kind of classics I really love. My victories at Tour Down Under, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are a confirmation that I’m already at the top level. Now I want to confirm my results in the biggest races.” Viviani, who’s yet to claim victory on Paris - Nice, will rely on Fabio Sabatini and Michael Morkov to power him to victory. “We have the best lead-out men in the World”, he claims. But his rivals are also willing to assert their strength. Like Viviani, Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) already won this season. French sprinters Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis, Solutions crédits) are aiming for their first win as they race in France for the first time this season.

THE LEADER WILL SHINE IN YELLOW… AND WHITE The leader’s jersey evolves in 2018 with a white stripe on the chest designed to strengthen the race’s identity. The new design also recalls great times in the history of the Race to the Sun. At Paris - Nice, the leader used to wear a white jersey until 2002, when it became yellow and white, before turning full yellow in 2008.

TV: THE RACE TO THE SUN CONQUERS AMERICA The media coverage dedicated to Paris - Nice keeps expanding to new territories. With a daily live broadcast on ESPN International, the Race to the Sun will be available in all the countries of South America for the first time ever. The coverage thus expands from 170 to 190 countries, as many as the Tour de France. The Colombian fans will be even more gathering in front of their TV to support the defending champion Sergio Henao, as well as Esteban Chaves, with the leading channel Caracol TV broadcasting Paris - Nice. In France, the race will be the first occasion to enjoy the wisdom the freshly retired Thomas Voeckler will share as a pundit for France Télévisions.

UAE INTRODUCE THEIR NEW LEADERS UAE Team Emirates made the most of the transfers market and they’re now ready to display their new strength on the Race to the Sun, as Daniel Martin and Alexander Kristoff both line up with the World champion Rui Costa (2nd of Paris-Nice in 2014). “With Dan, the goal is at least a top 5 overall”, sports director Simon Pedrazzini says. “We also want a good classification with Rui Costa and a stage victory for Alexander Kristoff. The first stage can suit them all. First we don’t want to lose time for the GC, then we’ll see if Kristoff can fight for the win. He’s in a very good shape, the finish can be good for him.”

CHAVES, YATES, TRENTIN… MITCHELTON WANT TO BE EVERYWHERE Mitchelton-Scott come with one of the strongest line-ups of the 2018 Paris - Nice and they want to make the most of it. “We have different options for the general classification, with Simon (Yates) and Esteban (Chaves), but first we need to see who gets through the first few stages, with the weather conditions and the time trial”, sports director David McPartland anticipates. The Australian team also aims for a stage victory with Matteo Trentin, who has won on all three Grand Tours but never at Paris - Nice: “His condition is improving and he can get over that final climb tomorrow. It will be a good test ahead of the classics.”

GALLOPIN: “I ARRIVE WITH FULL CONFIDENCE” Already a top-10 finisher four times on Paris - Nice, Tony Gallopin (AG2R-La Mondiale) will race on his training roads with a first stage leading to Meudon. The Frenchman looks further than this and hopes to fight for the general classification until the end of the week… if things go according to plan: “I focused my training to get in shape for Paris - Nice and it allows me to arrive with full confidence. I’ve been consistent on this race but there are many riders with stronger references to be viewed as favorites. I also know my limits in mountain, the climb of La Colmiane doesn’t really suit me although I climb better than in previous years. I like the last week-end around Nice, even though last year Saturday’s stage was a bit more like a Dauphiné mountain stage. But I know Paris - Nice and every hope to get on the podium can vanish as soon as tomorrow. It’s a race you can lose every day, but you can also win it where you didn’t expect to, that’s what makes it so beautiful.”