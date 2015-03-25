Paris-Nice And Criterium Du Dauphine Teams Named

The organisers of the Tour de France have chosen the teams that will take part in the 76th edition of Paris-Nice (March 4-11) and the 70th edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 3-10th)

In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale rules, the following eighteen UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Bahrain - Merida (Brn)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Bora – Hansgrohe (GER)

FDJ (Fra)

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Mitchelton- Scott (Aus)

Movistar Team (Esp)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

Team Dimension Data (SA)

Team EF Education First – Drapac P/B Cannondale (USA)

Team Katusha - Alpecin (SWi)

Team Lotto NL - Jumbo (NL)

Team Sky (GBR)

Team Sunweb (GER)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

In addition to these eighteen teams, the organisers have awarded the following wildcards:

PARIS-NICE 2018

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Delko Marseille Provence KTM (Fra)

Direct Energie (Fra)

Team Fortuneo – Samsic (Fra)

CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE 2018

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Team Fortuneo – Samsic (Fra)

Vital Concept Cycling Club (Fra)

Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)













