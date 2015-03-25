 

Paris-Nice And Criterium Du Dauphine Teams Named

08 January 2018 02:52

The organisers of the Tour de France have chosen the teams that will take part in the 76th edition of Paris-Nice (March 4-11) and the 70th edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 3-10th) 

In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale rules, the following eighteen UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

 

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Bahrain - Merida (Brn)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Bora – Hansgrohe (GER)

FDJ (Fra)

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Mitchelton- Scott (Aus)

Movistar Team (Esp)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

Team Dimension Data (SA)

Team EF Education First – Drapac P/B Cannondale (USA)

Team Katusha - Alpecin (SWi)

Team Lotto NL - Jumbo (NL)

Team Sky (GBR)

Team Sunweb (GER)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

 

In addition to these eighteen teams, the organisers have awarded the following wildcards:

 

PARIS-NICE 2018

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Delko Marseille Provence KTM (Fra)

Direct Energie (Fra)

Team FortuneoSamsic (Fra)

 

CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE 2018

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Team FortuneoSamsic (Fra)

Vital Concept Cycling Club (Fra)

Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)




KEV MONK FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

