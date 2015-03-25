Pantano Takes Volta A Catalunya Stage Five Win

Cofidis’ Jarlinson Pantano took the won on stage five of the Volta a Catalunya.

This year’s race, the fourth oldest in the world, had Alejandro Valverde of Movistar in the leader’s jersey for a 212.9km stage from Llivia to Vielha Val d'Aran and three climbs in the Pyrenees.

Egan Bernal took the first sprint before a fifteen rider break in Wyss, Pantano, Didier, Bidard, Laengen, Monfort, Visconti, Agnoli, Chernetski, Simon, Molina and Bol got clear

The first climb was the Port del Cantó and Jordi Simon took the 26 points on offer for being first over the top.

Their lead went out to 4.10 as Darwin Atapuma was injured in a fall which took down a number of riders.

Pantano took the second Creu des Perves category one climb and Visconti the sprint.

With fifteen kilometres to go, Pantano and Laengen went clear but Valverde started to move out of the peloton.

However, this was a day for the break and Jarlinson Pantano took the win 5.20.53 ahead of Laengen and Matej Mohoric who finished ten seconds down with Valverde, who continues to lead the race in eighth place.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.