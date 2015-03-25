 

Ovo Women's Tour Stage Two Pictures

08 June 2017 08:59
A few pictures from the OVO Women's Tour Stage 2 in Stoke On Trent.

Image may contain: 7 people, people smiling, people standing
Bigla

Image may contain: 5 people, outdoor

Crowds In Stoke

Image may contain: 6 people, people smiling

WM3 including the race leader


Lizzie Deignan, Marieanne Vos and the Bols Dolman team
Image may contain: one or more people, bicycle and outdoor

On the Start Line


Amy Pieters Takes The Win



Hannah Barnes - The new Best British rider


The OVO Women's Tour Race Leader after two stages



Photos copyright of David Edwards, Andrea Edwards and Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

