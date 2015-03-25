 

Only Four Wold Tour Teams For Tour Of Turkey

04 October 2017 11:51
Only four World Tour teams are entering the Presidential Tour Of Turkey.

The race now in it's 53rd edition was scheduled to take place between 18–23 April, but was postponed in February. There had been concerns about safety in the country and only four World Tour teams have said they will be competing in the race which starts on October 10th. 

The teams are Astana, Bora Hansgrohe, who have named Ireland's Sam Bennett in their provisional team for the race, Trek Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates.

The stages for the race are as follows: 

Stage 1 // Alanya - Kemer // 176.7 km

Stage 2 // Kumluca - Fethiye // 206 km

Stage 3 // Fethiye - Marmaris // 128.6 km

Stage 4 // Marmaris - Selçuk // 205.3 km

Stage 5 // Selçuk - Izmir // 166 km

Stage 6 // Istanbul - Istanbul // 143.7 km




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

