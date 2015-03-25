ONE Pro Cycling Announce Team For 2018

ONE Pro Cycling confirms they will compete at UCI Continental level for the 2018 season with a new and fresh ten-man rider roster.

Head Sports Director Matt Winston has been promoted into a new role as Team Principal and will once again play a vital part in leading the team to another successful season.

CEO Matt Prior said; “There have been a number of new and exciting changes to the company and team over the last few months and I am thoroughly looking forward to what 2018 has to bring. The ONE PRO Group has been formed and the company will be launching some very exciting projects in the New Year that will run alongside the team. . From a team perspective, we will shortly be announcing new partnerships with some prestigious global brands who are stepping into cycling for the first time. . I am delighted for Matt Winston on his promotion to Team Principal. Matt has been with us from day one and his constant passion and drive to lead the team to its ultimate goal is a great example of what we want from everyone associated with ONE PRO Cycling.”

Whilst George Harper, Will Harper, Steele Von Hoff, Josh Hunt and Sam Williams were not offered new contracts. Kamil Gradek (CCC) and Tom Stewart (JLT Condor) have moved teams and Kristian House has retired.

Five new and exciting riders have been signed including Chris Latham, Jacob Scott, Szymon Tracz, Jake Kelly and Emils Liepins, completing a strong ten-man roster. The new additions and the team as a whole are something the Team Principal, Matt Winston is very happy with.

“I am really happy with the composition of our team for 2018. It’s a smaller squad than we have had in previous years and I believe that this will allow us to focus heavily on each rider and help them develop and reach their full potential. I’m looking forward to stepping into my new role as Team Principal and making sure we provide a platform on which our athletes can succeed. We have a great mix of talent with some fantastic sprint options and GC contenders. It’s time now for everyone to work hard over the winter so we are fully ready to go when the season kicks off in March.”

.

Retained Riders

Tom Baylis – Re-signing with ONE Pro Cycling for the fourth consecutive year, 21 year old Tom Baylis has benefited from the great development culture within the team, which has seen him grow from strength to strength over the last few seasons. Finishing 2nd in the U23 National Time Trial Championships earlier this year, Standout performances in 2017 include a podium place on Stage Two of the Slakiem Walk Majora Hubala Tour and 3rd overall at Ronde Van Midden Nederland, where he also won the best young rider category.

Karol Domagalski – 28 year old Karol Domagalski has become a key asset to ONE Pro Cycling over the past 2 seasons and we’re delighted the powerful Polish rider will be joining us again in 2018. A top 20 GC finish at this years Tour of Britain, 3rd overall in the Szlakiem Walk Majora Hubala Tour, a superb victory in the UCI race GP des Marbriers and 2nd at Velothon Wales only highlights his strength and capabilities. .

Hayden McCormick – The 23 year old Kiwi rejoins ONE Pro Cycling for his third season having played an integral part of the team throughout 2017. Showing real leadership qualities on the road McCormick finished 2nd at the Rutland – Melton CiCLE Classic and backed it up with a strong showing at the Velothon Wales where he finished 9th. .

James Oram – Teaming up with his Kiwi counterpart once again, 24 year old James Oram enjoyed a successful season with the main highlight including his impressive stage victory at Kriezh Breizh Elites. With no less than ten UCI top 10’s throughout the year, .

Pete Williams – An original member of ONE Pro Cycling since the team started in 2015, British rider Pete Williams enjoyed a solid season including his compelling victory at the Beaumont Trophy in June. The eldest and most experienced member of the team, Williams plays a vital role and is often the key decision maker for the squad on the road.

New Signings .

Chris Latham – Chris Latham makes the move from British continental outfit Team Wiggins where he has spent the last three seasons. The Bolton born 23-year-old is a member of the GB Team track programme and last weekend finished 7th in the Omnium at the Track World Cup in Poland and competed once again for GB in the Track World Cup in Manchester..

Jacob Scott – British rider Jacob Scott joins from An Post Chain Reaction after a great summer campaign with the team. Featuring in the breakaways on several stages of this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain, Scott narrowly missed out on the KOM title finishing in 2nd place.

. S zymon Tracz – Polish U23 National Road Race Champion, Szymon Tracz joins the team from Polish Continental outfit Wibatech 7r Fuji. The 19-year-old took top honours in his national road race with an impressive solo victory during his first year as an u23 and has raced hard for his team throughout the year, including representing Poland in the Tour de l’Avenir..

Jake Kelly – The 22-year-old is a former U23 British Cycling Academy rider. Following a leg break in March, Kelly will be looking to get back to his 2016 form which included 4th in the Rutland – Melton Classic and 17th at Ride London..

Emils Liepins – Last but not least, Latvian sprinter Eimils Liepins joins ONE Pro Cycling having spent the last part of the season as a trainee with Pro Continental team Delko Marseille Provence KTM. With 13 UCI podiums to his name throughout the 2017 season, Liepins has enjoyed a successful year..

Rider Roster:

Tom Baylis, (GBR)

Karol Domagalski, (POL)

Hayden McCormick, (NZL)

James Oram, (NZL)

Pete Williams, (GBR)

Chris Latham, (GBR)

Jake Scott, (GBR)

Szymon Tracz, (POL)

Jake Kelly, (GBR)

Emils Liepins, (LAT)













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

