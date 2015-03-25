 

Offredo: I Did It For The Spectators

03 July 2017 12:17
Yohann Offredo of Wanty Group Grobert said he did it for the spectators as he stayed in the break for over 200 kilometres on the second stage of the Tour De France.

Offredo told ASO: “Even with the bad conditions, people came out towatch.

"I wondered what I was doing at the front but I did it for the spectators.

"Maybe there was a chance to win with a rouleur like Taylor Phinney. It wasn't a publicity breakaway.

"I can't win a sprint. I can't win at a mountain top finish but I do what I can.” 




