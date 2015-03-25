O'Connor Takes Tour Of The Alps Stage Win

Dimension Data’s Ben O’Connor has won the third stage of the Tour Of The Alps race.

Formerly, the Giro Del Trentin, this third stage was over a 138.3km course from Ora/ Auer to Merano/ Meran and had Androni’s Ivan Sosa in the leader’s Fuschia jersey.

There was an early crash in the peloton but everyone was able to continue on a stage which saw Matteo Montaguti, Stephen, Rabitsch, Giovanni Visconti and Manuel Senni in a break with 99kms to go.

Five kilometres later and Senni took the sprint as the gap went out to 3.25.

But with 52kms to go, a gap had occurred in the peloton and Thibaut Pinot was in a three group which was 1.35 down, twenty riders including the race leader at 1.45 and a group containing Chris Froome which was 1.55 down.

Pinot’s group caught the break and it was Pozzovivo who took the points on the category one Passo Mendola climb ahead of Pinot who was first over the category three Passo delle Palade.

Sosa crashed on the descent before Froome, sixteen second down on GC went off the front with eleven kilometres to go.

He was pulled back by Ben O’Connor of Dimension Data who attacked with 7.2kms left and was chased by a group of nine including Froome, Pozzovivo, Aru and Pinot with an eight second lead going into the final three kilometres.

The 22-year-old O’Connor was past the point of no return and digging into his reserves on flatish roads.

Over the bridge and the Australian took the win in 3.27.05 ahead of Pinot who now leads the race





"It was super aggressive today and I managed to pull it over," said O'Connor. "I have gradually built up my form and I want to be the best rider I can be."

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

