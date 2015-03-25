O'Connor Takes Tour Of Austria Stage Five Win

Ben O’Connor of Dimension Data took the win on stage five of the Tour Of Austria.

A 212km stage from Kitzbühel to St.Johann Alpendorf with Aqua Blue Sport’s Stefan Denifl in the leader’s yellow jersey saw five including Tom Jelle Slagter of Cannondale Drapac get clear of a chasing group and take a 2.50 lead over the peloton.

On the Grossglockner hors category climb which was eighteen kilometres long the gap was still at 2.20.

Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez joined the three remaining riders in the break including Ben O’Connor of Dimension Data with the race leader just over a minute behind.

Denifl caught up to the leaders but with forty kilometres to go, O’Connor struck out on his own.

He was caught, leaving fifteen riders on the front. That was reduced to two riders including Ben O’Connor going into the final three kilometres.

There were attacks behind them but Ben O’Connor of Dimension Data kept going and took the victory in 5.35.34 with Stefan Denifl keeping his yellow jersey after finishing tenth.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

