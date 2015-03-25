Not My Type Of Time Trial - Roglic

Primoz Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo has said that it was not his type of time trial as he took the win in the Ster ZLM prologue in The Netherlands.





Roglic said about his win which saw him complete the 7.5km course in 8.04: “This is not my type of time trial.





"I like time trials where there are hills in the route. But if I am on the starting line, I give it my all. Today that was enough for the win. I just came back from altitude training in the Sierra Nevada. This race is the last step in my preparation for the Tour de France.

“It is going to be my first Tour de France and I will do the best I can. I will take my opportunities in the stages that suit me."

"In the Tour, there are two time trials, one in the end in Marseille and of course, the prologue in Düsseldorf. Dreaming of the yellow jersey is allowed and we are on the right way. We have had a good preparation. It will be a nice Tour de France for our team.”

LottoNL-Jumbo's Sports Director Mathieu Heijboer said: “Most riders will stand when riding the dyke. "Primoz remained seated and kept riding full-gas. His earlier victories were all in time trials with a serious climb in it. Today it was flat and technical. He has passed the test for the Tour de France.”

The 2017 TOur De France starts this year with a prologue in Dusseldorf and speaking about Roglic's chances, Heijboer said: “There are some other riders who can ride a good prologue, but Primoz is absolutely one of the top favourites."

“This is the fifth time trial win for us this year. That is the result of much work in the winter. We were with Primoz on the track and in the wind tunnel, among other things. And we were quite busy with the clothing, helmet and overshoes."

"Primos had an excellent altitude training, because the biggest difference is the difference you make with your legs. He has the right legs. We have taken care of the rest in the background.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

