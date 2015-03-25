Northumberland To Host British National Championships

British Cycling have confirmed that the National Road Championships will take place in Northumberland.





The Time Trial will take place on Thursday June 28th and the Road Races on Sunday July 1st and sees the women's and men's road championship will incorporate the well-established Curlew Cup and Beaumont Trophy races.





Those races will be part of the Cyclone Festival of Cycling, which also sees hundreds of participants take part in the Tyne 6 Bridges Fun Rides on Friday 29 June and over 3,000 riders take part in the Cyclone Challenge sportives on Saturday 30 June.



Jonny Clay, British Cycling’s director of cycling, said: “We are thrilled to be heading to the north east for the biggest date in the British road racing calendar. “There is a great passion for cycling with thousands of people turning out to watch whenever there are cycling races in the area and it should be a fantastic weekend and showcase of everything that is great about the region. “Hosted in partnership with the Cyclone Festival of Cycling, there is something for all fans of cycling, whether you want to watch the racing or take part in a sportive.”

