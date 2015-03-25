No Podium Girls At The Tour De France?

According to reports, ASO, who organise the Tour De France are in talks about not having podium girls at this year's race.





Traditionally, females representing the race organisers or sponsors have presented the day's or race winners with their trophies and jerseys.





However, their use is becoming something of a hot topic provoking wide debate and the race organisers are considering not having them for this year's race which starts in the Vendee region of France in Noirmoutier-en-l’Île on July 7th.





Podium girls were not used in the last Vuelta A Espana and at the 2018 Tour Down Under, junior cyclists handed out the trophies and jerseys whilst the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) announced in January that it would no longer be using walk-on girls with Formula 1 scrapping its gird girls.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP



Source: DSG

