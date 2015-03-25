 

No Longer Riding The 2017 Tour De France After Two Weeks

16 July 2017 11:36

No longer riding in the 104th Tour De France

 

Stage 15 

Tim Wellens - Lotto Soudal   Withdrawal

   

Stage 14

Fabio Felline - Trek Segafredo – Withdrawal

 

Stage 13

Arthur Vichot FDJ – Withdrawal

Jacob Fuglsang Astana – Withdrawal

 

Stage 11

Dario Cataldo – Astana – Withdrawal

 

Stage 10

Rafal Majka – Bora Hansgrohe – Did Not Start

 

Stage 9

Jos Van Emden LottoNL-Jumbo – Withdrawal

Robert Gesink LottoNL-Jumbo – Withdrawal

Juraj Sagan – Bora Hansgrohe - Outside the time limit

Matteo Trentin – Quick Step – Outside the time limit

 

Stage 5

Mark Cavendish – Dimension Data – Did Not Start


 

Stage 4

Peter Sagan – Bora Hanasgrohe – Disqualified

 

Stage 2

Luke Durbridge – Orica Scott – Withdrawal

 

Stage 1

Ion Izagirre – Bahrain Merida – Withdrawal

Alejandro Valverde – Movistar - Withdrawal

 





