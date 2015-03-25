No Longer Riding The 2017 Tour De France After Two Weeks

No longer riding in the 104th Tour De France
Stage 15
Tim Wellens - Lotto Soudal Withdrawal
Stage 14
Fabio Felline - Trek Segafredo – Withdrawal
Stage 13
Arthur Vichot FDJ – Withdrawal
Jacob Fuglsang Astana – Withdrawal
Stage 11
Dario Cataldo – Astana – Withdrawal
Stage 10
Rafal Majka – Bora Hansgrohe – Did Not Start
Stage 9
Jos Van Emden LottoNL-Jumbo – Withdrawal
Robert Gesink LottoNL-Jumbo – Withdrawal
Juraj Sagan – Bora Hansgrohe - Outside the time limit
Matteo Trentin – Quick Step – Outside the time limit
Stage 5
Mark Cavendish – Dimension Data – Did Not Start
Stage 4
Peter Sagan – Bora Hanasgrohe – Disqualified
Stage 2
Luke Durbridge – Orica Scott – Withdrawal
Stage 1
Ion Izagirre – Bahrain Merida – Withdrawal
Alejandro Valverde – Movistar - Withdrawal
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Picture copyright of CNS Sport
Source: DSG