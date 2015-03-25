No Longer Rding the 2017 Tour De France

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after a record-breaking career at Manchester United.

Wimbledon's second Monday is widely recognised as the most exhilarating day of the tennis year.

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Chelsea from Roma on a five-year contract.

Valtteri Bottas took the second Formula One victory of his career as the Mercedes driver held off Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari

Riders no longer riding the 2017 Tour De France are:

