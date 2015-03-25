No Longer Rding the 2017 Tour De France

Riders no longer riding the 2017 Tour De France are:
Stage 9
Rafa Majka -Withdrawal
Jos Van Emden -Withdrawal
Juraj Sagan -outside the time limit
Matteo Trentin - outside the time limit
Mark Renshaw - outside the time limit
Ignatas Konovalovas -outside the time limit
Jacopo Guarnieri -outside the time limit
Mickael Delage -outside the time limit
Arnaud Demare - outside the time limit
Manuele Mori - withdrawal
Richie Porte - withdrawal
Geraint Thomas - withdrawal
Stage 5
Mark Cavendish - DNS
Stage Four
Peter Sagan - Disq
Stage 2
Luke Durbridge -withdrawal
Stage 1
Ion Izaguirre - withdrawal
Alejandro Valverde - withdrawal
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG