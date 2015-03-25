 

No Longer Rding the 2017 Tour De France

10 July 2017 03:05
Riders no longer riding the 2017 Tour De France are:

Stage 9

Rafa Majka   -Withdrawal
Jos Van Emden  -Withdrawal
Juraj Sagan -outside the time limit
Matteo Trentin - outside the time limit
Mark Renshaw - outside the time limit
Ignatas Konovalovas -outside the time limit
Jacopo Guarnieri -outside the time limit
Mickael Delage -outside the time limit
Arnaud Demare - outside the time limit
Manuele Mori - withdrawal
Richie Porte - withdrawal
Geraint Thomas - withdrawal

Stage 5
Mark Cavendish - DNS

Stage Four 
Peter Sagan - Disq

Stage 2
Luke Durbridge -withdrawal

Stage 1
Ion Izaguirre - withdrawal
Alejandro Valverde - withdrawal



















