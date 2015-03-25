No Cavendish For The Arctic Race Of Norway

Mark Cavendish, the former World Champion and 30-time stage winner at the Tour de France, was expected to take part in the Arctic Race of Norway next week. However, it has been confirmed that he will not be able to participate in the 5 th edition of the race. After his crash on stage 4 of the 2017 Tour de France, the Manxman wanted to make his return to racing at the Arctic Race of Norway, but the Dimension Data team doctors decided to postpone his comeback to racing to give him the extra rest he needed. Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway could be ideal for the attackers with a category 1 climb (2.3 km at 6.6%) 5 kms from the finish. The first gaps in the general classification should come about on stage 3 during the final and all-new Finnvikdalen climb (5.2 km at 4.9%) near Tromsø. However, a sprinter like Alexander Kristoff has the capacity to stay with the leaders and be a threat for the win. On the other hand, the 4th and final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway is ideally suited for the punchers. The peloton will race on a circuit with five recognized ramps (1.2km at 7.5%) near Tromsø. The differences will be made and the overall podium determined on the final day of the race. The favourite is none other than the winner of this year’s Tour de Wallonie and Tour de Pologne, Belgium’s Dylan Teuns. The BMC leader will have to battle with the winner of the 2015 edition, Rein Taaramäe from Estonia or another Norwegian star and 2016 World u23 Champion, who also won the Arctic Heroes of Tomorrow Race at Harstad in 2013, Kristoffer Halvorsen. The rider from the Joker Ipocal team is a product of the Arctic Race of Norway and symbolizes the ambitions of the young and talented Norwegian generation.











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

