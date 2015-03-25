No Armee De Terre Team For 2018

French continental cycling team Armee De Terre will not be competing in 2018.





The team, sponsored by the French Army, were summoned to the barracks at Saint-Germain-en-Laye on Friday and told that the French Ministry Of Defence was withdrawing their support and the team, which is made up of soldiers, would not be competing next season, despite ten thousand signing a petition.





The army has committed itself to holding its financial commitments to the riders who are still under military contract for one, two or three years. But if they want to continue their cycling career at the highest level, they will have to find another team, something which is virtually impossible as most teams have their riders for next season.





The seven future recruits who were due to join the team will not have their contracts approved and are free to find other teams.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group







Source: DSG

