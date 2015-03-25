No An Post Team For 2018

The An Post Chain Reaction Seán Kelly team will not compete in 2018 after failing to secure a sponsor, the team has confirmed.

An Post has said back in May that they were not renewing and Seán Kelly and Kurt Bogaerts, who founded the team, have trying to get funding from other sources. However, they have not been succesful with things like Brexit adding to their hassles and the Pro Continental team will not be part of the 2018 season.

An Post said in a press statement: "Unfortunately, time has worked against us to secure a sponsorship agreement before the October 31 deadline to compete in 2018,

"However, we continue to look towards 2019 and the goal of advancing to the Pro Continental level with enthusiasm.

"Despite this disappointment, the decade-long relationship the team shared with An Post not only contributed to the team's success but also to the development of the sport within Ireland, for which we are most grateful.

"The An Post Rás provided an annual platform to showcase the team and our riders to the people of Ireland and further afield. This in turn encouraged more people to follow our great sport.

"We created an environment which nurtured honest hard work combined with determination.

"This facilitated the progression of Irish riders like Sam Bennett, Ryan Mullen, Conor Dunne and Matt Brammeier, each of whom made the transition to the top levels of our sport, along with riders from other nations such as Gediminas Bagdonas, Aaron Gate, Shane Archbold and our most recent success story Przemek Kasperkiewicz.

"We are resigned to not making the start line for the 2018 season, but our goals remain the same: to advance to the highest ranks of professional road cycling.

"Considering the team's strong links to Spain and the United Kingdom, the implications of Brexit and the political scenario in Catalunya impacted the decisions of interested parties but we remain undeterred."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

