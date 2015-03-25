Niki Terpstra Wins Tour Of Flanders

Niki Terpstra of Quick Step Floors has won the 102nd Tour Of Flanders race.

This latest Spring Classic was over 262.9kms from Antwerp to Oudenaard

in Belgium and took place on a day where temperatures were around seven degrees.

Fifty kilometres in and the peloton were still altogether although small splits were starting to appear in the peloton and after seventy kilometres, Aimé De Gendt, Pascal Eenkhoorn, Filippo Ganna, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Floris Gerts, Ryan Gibbons, Michael Goolaerts, Marco Haller, Pim Ligthart, Dimitri Peyskens and Jimmy Turgis. formed a break.

They had a lead of over three minutes but it was down to 1.58 with 175kms to go as they took on the Paddestraat.

As the rain came down, the gap went out to 5.10 but the Holleweg slowed them down and the gap was down to 3.53 with 118kms left and 3.15 over the 930 metre long Leberg.

With 96kms left, there was a big crash with riders in a ditch and the likes of Oliver Naesen and Ian Stannard down.

Mads Pedersen got himself into a chasing group which was only 28 seconds behind the leaders with 80kms left.

Onto the Paterberg with 52kms remaining and with the sun out, only Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) and Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were out front.

With Luke Rowe rather harshly disqualified for riding on a pavement, the race continued with six up front and then three in Langevald, Pedersen and Dylan Van Baarle of Team Sky who had a thirty second lead to a group of thirty riders with 35kms to go.

On the Oude Kwaremont, Cort Neilsen tried to get to Niki Terpstra of Quick Step who had joined the three out front with 19kms left and then passed them.

Peter Sagan was in a third group but they were not working together and did not close on Pedersen who was trying to catch Terpstra with four kilometres to go.

Niki Terpstra of Quick Step went under the flam rouge and carried on to win in 6.21.21 with Mads Pedersen second and Philippe Gilbert in third place.

















KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

