Niewiadoma To join Canyon-SRAM

WM3's Katarzyna Niewiadoma is to join Canyon-SRAM for next season.





The winner of the Women's Tour has decided to move to the German team which includes Hannah Barnes and Trixie Worrack and said to cyclingnews.com: "They always looked professional, everything always seemed in place. It's a nice group of people, with a lot of positive vibes.





"I've known for a while that if I decide to change the team, they would be the first choice.





"After the talks, I honestly didn't feel like looking for another option. It feels like a place to be.





"They have some really strong girls, some fast-finishers too.





"I'm happy that I'll be able to ride races in support of other riders, not just waiting for the final.





"There will be more opportunities and in terms of stage races I will have more support,"





































Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Pictures copyright of CNS Sport.









Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.