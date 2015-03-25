 

Niewiadoma To join Canyon-SRAM

31 July 2017 06:03
WM3's Katarzyna Niewiadoma is to join Canyon-SRAM for next season.

The winner of the Women's Tour has decided to move to the German team which includes Hannah Barnes and Trixie Worrack and said to cyclingnews.com: "They always looked professional, everything always seemed in place. It's a nice group of people, with a lot of positive vibes.

"I've known for a while that if I decide to change the team, they would be the first choice.

"After the talks, I honestly didn't feel like looking for another option. It feels like a place to be.

"They have some really strong girls, some fast-finishers too.

"I'm happy that I'll be able to ride races in support of other riders, not just waiting for the final.

"There will be more opportunities and in terms of stage races I will have more support,"









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Pictures copyright of CNS Sport.


Source: DSG

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.