 

Niewiadoma Takes Women's Tour Opening Stage

07 June 2017 03:17
Katarzyna Niewiadoma has won the opening stage of the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour.

Stage One of the OVO Energy Women's Tour takes place in Northamptonshire, over 147.5-kilometres between Daventry and Kettering.  The stage started from Daventry town centre, with intermediate Eisberg Sprints at Desborough and Oundle and SKODA Queen of the Mountains climbs at Haselbech and Rockingham Hill outside Corby, with the finish in Kettering town centre, where last year’s race won by Lizzie Deignan ended.

Kilometre Zero was at Long Buckby and saw an early crash which forced Orica Scott’s Georgia Baker out of the race and leaving ninety-eight riders left in the race.
Onto the Hasselbach climb which was a category three climb and it was Audrey Cordon who took the four points.

Doris Schweizer was the next to abandon, as other riders started to crash.
Lisa Klein took the sprint at Desborough before the riders started on the second climb at Rockingham Hill which saw Cordon take the six points. 

The next sprint at Oundle took place won by Jolien D’Hoore, without Katie Ragusa who abandoned and saw Katarzyna Niewiadoma, the Polish champion from WM3 Pro, break away from the peloton after one hundred kilometres racing. 

She took a lead of 1.10 which went out to 1.45 and then 3.05 after 120 kilometres.
With twenty kilometres to go, Niewiadoma was three minutes and she stayed away to take the win in Kettering after staying away for 47.5kms to take the leaders green jersey.


Source: DSG

