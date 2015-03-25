Niewiadoma Takes The Women's Tour

Katarzyna Niewiadoma has won the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour.





WM3’s Katarzyna Niewadoma was in the lead with a lead of 1.25 going into the final stage which was ten laps around Piccadilly in central London on a 6.2km course.





Britain’s Lizzie Deignan was in a group of twelve which came over the finish line for the first time in front of big crowds.





That group also included the race leader and Hannah Barnes and they had a 23 second lead on the third lap which went out to thirty seconds on the Strand.





Lap three was a sprint lap and Lisa Brennaur was forced out of the group with a mechanical. It was Hannah Barnes of CanyonSRAM who took the three seconds with one for the race leader.

The lead group came over the finish line to complete the fourth lap with a lead of ten seconds.





That lead was eradicated by a split peloton at the halfway stage.





The noise from the crowd continued on to the next sprint lap which was won again by Hannah Barnes with Christine Masjerus of Boels Domans taking second and the sprint jersey.





A couple of attacks came to nothing and going up to the bell lap rung by Claire from Newcastle, the front group which contained a number of British riders and the race leader were all together.





The back markers were two minutes behind but came onto the final lap to some great noise.

The sprint was on and it was Jolien D’Hoore of Wiggle HIGH5 who took the win but it was Katarzyna Niewiadoma of WM3 who won the race overall.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





































































Source: DSG

