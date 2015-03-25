 

Niewiadoma: I Did Not Go Crazy

11 June 2017 07:16
Katarzyna Niewiadoma was delighted after winning the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour.

The WM3 rider who won on the opening stage in Northampton with a 47km solo victory and said to the media at the post race press conference: “Yes is the only word I can say. I had to stay in the wheels and not go crazy and hope it would be alright.
“No-one expected they would go at it for the start of today's stage. 

“I had my green jersey so I had done my job and stayed on the front. This is the my biggest win and I have been waiting for it for a long time. 

I tried to stay without pressure and see how I got on during the race but the loss of Marianne was not ideal. 

I think the long races can be boring and the shorter stages are better with more action. 

“ I had a lot of thoughts going through my head and was glad to to have finished the race in the bunch.

“We came here to have a good race and were free to do what we wanted. I have a lot of people who give me energy and motivation and I hope I have repaid them.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 





   


Source: DSG

