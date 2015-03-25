Niewiadoma: I Did Not Go Crazy

Katarzyna Niewiadoma was delighted after winning the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour.





The WM3 rider who won on the opening stage in Northampton with a 47km solo victory and said to the media at the post race press conference: “Yes is the only word I can say. I had to stay in the wheels and not go crazy and hope it would be alright.

“No-one expected they would go at it for the start of today's stage.





“I had my green jersey so I had done my job and stayed on the front. This is the my biggest win and I have been waiting for it for a long time.





I tried to stay without pressure and see how I got on during the race but the loss of Marianne was not ideal.





I think the long races can be boring and the shorter stages are better with more action.





“ I had a lot of thoughts going through my head and was glad to to have finished the race in the bunch.





“We came here to have a good race and were free to do what we wanted. I have a lot of people who give me energy and motivation and I hope I have repaid them.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





























Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.