Niewiadoma Holds Onto OVO Energy Green Jersey In Chesterfield

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker