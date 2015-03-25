Nice For 2019 Tour De France Grand Depart

Key points : Ø The day after the finish of Paris-Nice, Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice and Chairman of the Nice-Côte d’Azur urban community, alongside Christian Prudhomme, Director the Tour de France, announced the organisation of the GrandDépart of the Tour de France in 2020. Ø On Saturday 27th of June, Nice will kick off proceedings on the Tour de France for the second time, following 1981.The city’s roads and surrounding countryside will provide the organisers with opportunities to draw up a variety of scenarios in the first days of the 107th edition. With Paris-Nice or the Tour de France, the pages of cycling history have often been written in Nice and its surrounding area. The best riders in the world will again have the opportunity to express their power and talent at the Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2020, which will be organised in Nice and the towns that make up its urban community. This return to Nice, seven years after the last visit which immediately followed a stay in Corsica on the 100th Tour de France,is part of a rich and varied sporting heritage, because the administrative centre of the Alpes-Maritimes department has already welcomed the event 36 times. From 1906, marked by victory for the future winner of the race René Pottier, until the Grand Départ in 1981, when Bernard Hinault, starting in the world champion’s jersey, immediately grabbed the Yellow Jersey, the stages in and around Nice on Le Tour have often had a decisive impact on the race. On the Riviera, anything is possible