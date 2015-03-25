Nibali Takes Giro Stage Sixteen Win

The Italian rider Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) won the 222km Rovetta-Bormio, 16th stage – the Queen Stage – of the 100th Giro d'Italia. Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) finished second and third.Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) remains the race General Classification leader wearing the Maglia Rosa, despite suffering from physical problems during the stage.Luis León Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) was first on top of the Mortirolo – the race's Scarponi Climb – while Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) was first to pass the Stelvio's Cima Coppi, the highest point of the Giro 100.1 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) - 222km in 6h24’22”, average speed 34.654km/h2 - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) s.t.3 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) a 12"4 - Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) a 24"5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) a 34"

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"

3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"

4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 2'38"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 2'40"





Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Vincenzo Nibali said: “It's the victory of a complete rider. I had to be consistent from start to finish in a long and difficult stage. At the end I had to be an aggressive climber, a good downhill rider and a sprinter. I wasn't thinking of delivering the first stage win for Italy. I knew it would be very difficult to make it. I'm very happy I won with the help of the team. I arrived really tired. I'm closer to Dumoulin on GC now. There are more difficult stages to come but Dumoulin also has a time trial to his advantage in Milan.”



The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “I just had some problems. I needed to take a dump. I started to feel it in the downhill of the Stelvio and I had to stop. Back on the bike I decided to fight and draw conclusions after the finish. I'm still in the Maglia Rosa but I'm above all very disappointed.”





JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)

Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

