Nibali: Froome Would Not Have Won His Grand Tours If He Was Not In Team Sky

Vincenzo Nibali has told cyclingnews.com that Chris Froome would not have had his victories in the Tour De France and La Vuelta if he was not with Team Sky.

Nibali said: "I think the biggest factor between us at the Vuelta was the strength of his team. He was rarely isolated and rarely in trouble. Even when he had a bad day, like on the stage to Los Machucos after the time trial, he still had five teammates with him.





"I don't think Froome would have won the Vuelta without Team Sky. In my opinion, if he hadn't found a team as strong as Team Sky during his career, he wouldn't have won his four Tours.

"Everybody has weaknesses. Froome's is perhaps when he's isolated. He's not used to being on his own in key moments of the races and so perhaps doesn't know how to best race in situations like that," Nibali suggests.

"We've never seen Froome go on the attack with 100km to go like we've seen Contador do. That's because he doesn't need to. He's got a strong team to help and protect him, so he can always wait until three kilometres to go and then make a move. They set everything up for him and make it easier for him. He's like a sprinter that needs to be led out until 250 metres to go. He then takes over and uses his better position and climbing ability to win. That's his speciality.

"Unfortunately, having a strong team around him all the time clearly makes him much more confident about facing his rivals.

"I think everyone in the sport knows that Team Sky is a super team, that they've got a 30 million Euro budget and that they seem to have bottomless pockets. It's logical that they use it to build such a strong team. I'm not envious of Team Sky but they're affecting the market. Team Sky can sign the world's best climber and the world's best sprinter if they wanted to.

"That's why I think there should be a limit on the number of big-name riders you can have in one team. As a way of putting the teams on an equal financial footing and perhaps to lower the costs of every team, perhaps there needs to a salary cap."





