 

New Young Riders Award For La Vuelta

17 August 2017 11:32
The 72nd edition of La Vuelta is the opportunity to introduce a new award sponsored by Spanish sports newspaper AS, on the occasion of their 50th anniversary, and dedicated to the young riders born after January 1st 1992, in a similar fashion as the White Jersey on the Tour de France.

Everyday, the best young rider on the general classification will climb onto the podium at the end of the stage and he’ll wear a distinctive red bib on the next day.

About 60 riders will compete for this award, including Simon and Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), Louis Meintjes and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Bob Jungels, Julian Alaphilippe and Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), Marc Soler (Movistar), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) and Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb).



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

