New UEC President Elected

The Swiss, Rocco Cattaneo was elected by acclamation as President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme at the Ordinary Congress held today in Istanbul (Turkey) which was attended by delegates from 44 National Federations out of the 50 affililated member countries.

After being elected UEC Management Board member (and appointed Vice-President) at the Brussels Congress in 2017, Mr Cattaneo has been the Acting President since September following the election of David Lappartient as UCI President. He will lead the Continental Confederation until the normal expiry of his term at the beginning of 2021.

At the Congress, in which the President of the Union Cycliste Internationale, David Lappartient also attended and gave a speech, the delegates present unanimously approved the 2017 report by the Secretary General, Enrico Della Casa, the 2017 financial results and the 2018 budget.

In accordance with the UEC Constitution (art. 13 and following),at the same time as the election of a President, a new Management Board member also was elected: Alisdair MacLennan,

In his first speech, the President, Rocco Cattaneo stated:«I would like to sincerely thank all delegates for their trust.

I would like to stress that it is a great honour to be the UEC President and for me this is not an end point but a starting point to relaunch the development of our wonderful sport on the entire continent. I am therefore very pleased to be able to work with you all.

Over the last few months together with the Management Board we have worked in perfect harmony and serenity with a sole common objective: to give another boost to cycling on our continent through a series of innovations, some of which will already be put in place over the next few weeks.

Anything is possible thanks to the close co-operation and synergy with the Union Cycliste Internationale, particularly attentive to the European movement through its President, David Lappartient, my predecessor here. The next three years will be intense and action-packed which we will approach with devotion and passion».

On the proposal of Mr Cattaneo, David Lappartient, UEC President from 2013 to 2017, was appointed UEC Honorary President.

At the Congress, the National Federations leading the 2017 UEC Rankings (for final rankings click here) were given their awards and the President of the Austrian Cycling Federation, Otto Flum and the President of the Albanian Cycling Federation, Skënder Anxhaku were awarded UEC honorary titles.

At the end of the Congress, the first Management Board meeting was held and Henrik Jess Jensen (Denmark) was appointed Vice-President.

UEC Management Board

President

Rocco CATTANEO (Switzerland)

Members

Agata LANG (Poland) – Vice-President

Alexander GUSYATNIKOV (Russia) – Vice-President

Henrik Jess JENSEN (Denmark) – Vice-President

Sahib ALAKBAROV (Azerbaijan)

Martin WOLF (Germany)

Alasdair MacLENNAN (Great Britain)









