 

New UCI President Announced

22 September 2017 01:54
Frenchman David Lappartient has today been elected President of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) after securing 37 votes to 8 against incumbent Brian Cookson. The vote took place at the UCI Congress in Bergen, Norway, and comprised the 45 voting delegates democratically elected within each Continental Confederation responsible for electing the UCI President and Management Committee.

Speaking about his election as UCI President, David Lappartient declared: “I am extremely grateful for the support the UCI National Federations have shown for me today. Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for the great responsibility you are now giving me. I am delighted that the votes in my favour have come from all corners of the globe. I would like to congratulate Brian Cookson for his work over the past four years. I know how passionate he is about our sport and I acknowledge his disappointment. Lastly, I want to thank all of those who have helped me over the past few months. I cannot wait to start working for the good of cycling, and I wish everyone a successful remainder of these 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.”

The UCI Congress also elected the following UCI Management Committee for the next four years:
• Dr Mohamed Wagih AZZAM (EGY) as President of the CAC
• Ms Tracey GAUDRY (AUS) as President of the OCC
• Mr Osama Ahmed Abdullah AL SHAFAR (UAE) as President of the ACC
• Mr José Manuel PELAEZ (CUB) as President of the COPACI
• Mr Amarjit Singh Gill DARSHAN SINGH (MAS) representing the ACC
• Mr Mohammed BEN EL MAHI (MAR) representing the CAC
• Mr Bob STAPLETON (USA) representing the COPACI
• Mr Tony MITCHELL (NZL) representing the OCC
• Mr Artur LOPES (POR) representing the UEC
• Mr Renato DI ROCCO (ITA) representing the UEC
• Mr Igor MAKAROV (RUS) representing the UEC
• Mr José Luis LOPEZ CERRON (ESP) representing the UEC
• Mr Toni KIRSH (GER) representing the UEC
• Mr Tom VAN DAMME (BEL) representing the UEC
• Mr Harald Tiedemann HANSEN (NOR) representing the UEC.

Finally, the UCI Congress voted in favour of granting Anguilla, Curaçao, Saint Martin and Guinea-Bissau official membership of the UCI, taking its total membership to 190 National Federations.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

