 

New Three Year Deal For Kwiatkowski

08 August 2017 11:46
Michal Kwiatkowski has signed a new three year deal with Team Sky.

The Pole, who has won Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and San Sebastian, as well as playing a major role in helping Chris Froome win the Tour De France for a fourth time in 2017, told his team's website:  I’ve only been here for one and a half years, but it feels like far longer. That’s what I need - to feel supported, like part of a family, otherwise it can be difficult.
 
“I’m really happy to be a part of the Team Sky family.
 
“I’m looking forward to the future with Team Sky because I believe it’s the best team for my abilities and I truly believe I can win lots more races in the future here.

“So far it has been the season of my career and I’m happy that it’s not over yet. “It’s been amazing. I’ve found my spot in the team, have won some really big races, and performed well at the Tour de France, which I was aiming for.”
 
“Some people would like to put me in a box and say I should go in this direction, or that direction, but I truly believe it’s all about being patient and doing things step-by-step. If I continue to work on my climbing and time trialling, if I can perform well in one-week stage races like Paris-Nice and the Dauphine, and if there are signs that I could perform well in a Grand Tour, then yes, I will take that chance. I think I am in the best place to do that.”




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.