New Three Year Deal For Kwiatkowski

“So far it has been the season of my career and I’m happy that it’s not over yet. “It’s been amazing. I’ve found my spot in the team, have won some really big races, and performed well at the Tour de France, which I was aiming for.”

“Some people would like to put me in a box and say I should go in this direction, or that direction, but I truly believe it’s all about being patient and doing things step-by-step. If I continue to work on my climbing and time trialling, if I can perform well in one-week stage races like Paris-Nice and the Dauphine, and if there are signs that I could perform well in a Grand Tour, then yes, I will take that chance. I think I am in the best place to do that.”

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



