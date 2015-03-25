New Technology Partner For Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb and SIGMA Sport have today announced a new technology partnership for the upcoming four racing seasons. Until the end of 2021, SIGMA Sport and Team Sunweb will jointly develop state of the art technology in bike computers to monitor and display rider data. This enables the team to track all parameters with the most valuable information from racing and training, while the data-based approach continues to enrich the performance plans of its riders.



Both Team Sunweb and SIGMA Sport relate through their German roots; the German electronics pioneer and SIGMA founder Klaus-Peter Schendel launched the first bike computer in 1982. In the 35 years since their launch, SIGMA Sport has continued to grow whilst creating innovative technologies and adapting to the latest trends in their field, like bicycle lightning and wearables.



The new partnership will see both parties utilise one another’s extensive expertise in the field of technology to enable the tracking and analysis of cycling data. With the support of Team Sunweb, the goal will be to develop new products for cyclists.



Robin Schendel (GER), CEO at SIGMA Sport said of the new partnership: “We’re looking forward to working with Team Sunweb for the upcoming seasons. The team’s ideology closely aligns with our own; we are always looking for the latest innovation and new ways to improve our products. The experience and knowledge that the team will provide us through their wide range of experts will greatly assist in the development of new products, like the bike computers, which the team will be equipped with. Ultimately, both tourist riders and cycling enthusiasts will benefit from these top-level innovations as they gradually find their way into the complete assortment of SIGMA products.”



Team Sunweb’s research and development expert Tom Davids (NED) said: “We are really pleased to see this partnership come to fruition; it’s great to work alongside such an innovative and research led organisation such as SIGMA Sport. The devices contain everything that a WorldTour team needs; all devices provide extensive data which is crucial in such a science driven environment This partnership is also particularly exciting as we team up to work together on new training devices. We as experts and scientists at Team Sunweb will provide feedback to SIGMA, as they continue to develop the most innovative technologies on the market.”













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

