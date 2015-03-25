New Team Sunweb Contracts For Søren Kragh Andersen and Sam Oomen

Team Sunweb are proud to announce the extension of contracts with both Søren Kragh Andersen (DEN) and Sam Oomen (NED). Andersen, who's contract ends after 2017 has extended for three additional years until the end of 2020. Oomen's contract currently runs through 2018, with the new agreement also extending his commitment to the team until the end of 2020.



Recognised as the biggest talents of their generation, Andersen and Oomen immediately made their mark at the highest level upon joining Team Sunweb. Early in the 2017 season, the 22-year-old Dane won a stage at the Tour of Oman and played an influential support role in the team's classic campaign. In his first year as a pro with the team Oomen, the young Dutchman won the overall classification at the 2016 Tour de l'Ain alongside some strong performances at both the Tour of California and the Criterium du Dauphine this year. The new contract agreement means that Team Sunweb and the young duo can take a long-term, step-by-step approach to get the most out of their potential.



Speaking of the contract extension, Andersen said: "During my time with the team I have already learned so much from not only a sporting perspective, but also about myself. I feel comfortable here in the team and the ways in which they challenge me are a really good fit for me. The coorporation and spirit in the team is also a very important thing for me, both with our staff and among riders. My first two years here have been very exciting and I am looking forward to continuing to develop with the team."



Oomen commented: "I believe that I am in the right team with the right people and I'm grateful for the chances and confidence that the team has given me. There is no pressure on me and I have the time to continue improving and developing myself which makes for a perfect environment. I am looking forward to getting the best out of myself in the coming years in a great, supportive environment."



Team Sunweb coach Marc Reef (NED) explained: "Søren joined the team from under 23 level and has already shown his huge potential in various different race circumstances. We envisage that in a few years he will play an important role in the finals of the spring classics and we will take a step-by-step approach as we work towards this. Sam showed his potential last year with some really strong performances in the classics and general classifications. When he joined the team we had a long term vision in mind for his development into a general classification rider in the future and we'll take the time to do so."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

