New Team Sunweb Contract For Tom Dumoulin

Team Sunweb are proud to announce the renewal of 26-year-old Tom Dumoulin's (NED) contract through to 2022.



The winner of the general classification at the 100th anniversary edition of the Giro d'Italia is still under contract with the team until 2019, but over the previous months both Team Sunweb and Dumoulin have decided to extend the contract even further. Dumoulin has shown over the previous six years with Team Sunweb that his personal beliefs align with the teams Keep Challenging philosophy, and that both rider and team compliment each other well. This provides the perfect foundation to continue building and strengthening the relationship in the future.



Speaking of his contract extension Dumoulin said: "I am really happy in the team so renewing my contract comes as a natural decision to me. The philosophy of the team suits me really well, although demanding I know it continues to develop me as a rider and together we make each other stronger. Every year we've made huge progression and continue to make steps to find ways to improve as a result of the teams expertise. I have grown alongside the team for the past six years and I am confident that we will continue this upwards process for the coming years."



Team Sunweb CEO Iwan Spekenbrink (NED) added: "Tom has been with the team for six years and belongs to our group of core riders. As a person he directly reflects our Keep Challenging philosophy, a crucial aspect to a strong relationship between Team Sunweb and our riders. Together we have already had many successes and we are extremely pleased to extend his contract so that we may continue to have many more together."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

