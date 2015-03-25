 

New Team Sunweb Contract For Tom Dumoulin

06 June 2017 03:56
Team Sunweb are proud to announce the renewal of 26-year-old Tom Dumoulin's (NED) contract through to 2022.

The winner of the general classification at the 100th anniversary edition of the Giro d'Italia is still under contract with the team until 2019, but over the previous months both Team Sunweb and Dumoulin have decided to extend the contract even further. Dumoulin has shown over the previous six years with Team Sunweb that his personal beliefs align with the teams Keep Challenging philosophy, and that both rider and team compliment each other well. This provides the perfect foundation to continue building and strengthening the relationship in the future.

Speaking of his contract extension Dumoulin said: "I am really happy in the team so renewing my contract comes as a natural decision to me. The philosophy of the team suits me really well, although demanding I know it continues to develop me as a rider and together we make each other stronger. Every year we've made huge progression and continue to make steps to find ways to improve as a result of the teams expertise. I have grown alongside the team for the past six years and I am confident that we will continue this upwards process for the coming years."

Team Sunweb CEO Iwan Spekenbrink (NED) added: "Tom has been with the team for six years and belongs to our group of core riders. As a person he directly reflects our Keep Challenging philosophy, a crucial aspect to a strong relationship between Team Sunweb and our riders. Together we have already had many successes and we are extremely pleased to extend his contract so that we may continue to have many more together."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea