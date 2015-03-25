New Team Sunweb Contract For Kamna

Team Sunweb are pleased to announce the extension of contract with Lennard Kämna (GER). The new agreement sees 21-year-old Kämna wear the German team's colours for an additional year, until the end of 2019.



Kämna turned professional with Team Sunweb at the beginning of 2017 with the team having a specific focus on gradual development with the youngster. During his first year as a professional Kämna secured various promising results, including 8th at the Vuelta a España time trial, 2nd at the U23 world road race championships, 5th at the final GC of Tour des Fjords and he was a part of the winning world team time trial squad in Bergen, Norway.



Speaking of extending his contract, Kämna said: "I’m proud that I can continue to ride for the team for the upcoming season. There is a nice atmosphere within the team and I am happy to have integrated myself into these surroundings over the past year. I feel at home in this team, which has a strong focus on the development of German talents. The expertise within the staff and the experienced riders help me to make the next steps in my development as a rider and a person. I look forward to being part of the future successes with the strong and talented group of riders that we have."



"We are happy with Lennard's development over the past year and the extension of our agreement," explained Team Sunweb coach Sebastian Deckert (GER). "As a team the development of our young riders forms the basis of our existence, with a special focus on the German talents out there. Lennard has made good steps forward last season. Not only looking at his results, but across the board in terms of being a cyclist. He has raised his level of training, nutritional knowledge and we can see that he has become a valuable team player in the WorldTour races. Lennard is one of the up and coming German riders and we look forward to continuing our gradual development with him."









