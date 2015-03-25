 

New Team Sky Contract For Henao

19 October 2017 12:07
Sebastian Henao has extended his contract with Team Sky.

The 24 year old Colombian joined Team Sky in 2014 and has ridden in every Giro D'Italia since for the team.

Speaking about his contract extension, Henao told the Team Sky press office: “I’m very, very happy to continue in this great team – Team Sky is my second family. It’s the best team in the world.
 
“I’ve enjoyed a good year and continued to race at the highest level. Every season I hope to get better.

“My big goal for next year is the Giro d’Italia. I would love to win the best young rider’s jersey.
 
“But in general, my goals remain the same – to support the team’s leaders in all competitions and keep growing as a cyclist.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

 


Source: DSG

