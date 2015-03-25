New Team Sky Contract For Chris Froome

There is growing speculation that Chris Froome is close to signing a new contract with Team Sky.





L'Equipe ran a story linkng the three times Tour De France winner with a move to BMC which has been heavily denied and there are reports that Froome who is contracted until 2018 will sign a new deal before the Tour De France starts on July 1st.





Froome's team mate Ian Stannard is also expected to sign a new deal with Geraint Thomas having an option for 2018 already put to his advisors.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.