 

New Team Sky Contract For Chris Froome

12 June 2017 12:05
There is growing speculation that Chris Froome is close to signing a new contract with Team Sky.

L'Equipe ran a story linkng the three times Tour De France winner with a move to BMC which has been heavily denied and there are reports that Froome who is contracted until 2018 will sign a new deal before the Tour De France starts on July 1st.

Froome's team mate Ian Stannard is also expected to sign a new deal with Geraint Thomas having an option for 2018 already put to his advisors.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.