New Team Director For Team Sky

My first impressions of the team are that it’s a really incredible group and the detail and organisation is very impressive. To be able to work for the best team in the world is a great feeling. Naturally I’m very excited to go to my first race as a Sport Director and this is the best opportunity for me after my career as a pro cyclist.

"My first race is this weekend at the Tour of Poland where I will work closely with Gabba (Gabriel Rasch). I will start in the role of 2nd Sport Director which I think is the perfect way to gain experience in the team car. I spent a lot of years as a cyclist but this is a very different role.



