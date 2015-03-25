 

New Team Director For Team Sky

28 July 2017 10:10

Team Sky have announced that Matteo Tosatto will join the team as a Sport Director from the Tour of Poland.

The Italian spent 20 years in the pro peloton before retiring at the end of the 2016 season. He now takes up a new challenge in the team car, starting with this weekend’s WorldTour stage race.
 
With an impressive 34 Grand Tour appearances and over 50 Monument outings during his time as a pro, Tosatto brings yet more valuable experience to the team’s Sport Director ranks.
 
Tosatto told TeamSky.com: "
My first impressions of the team are that it’s a really incredible group and the detail and organisation is very impressive. To be able to work for the best team in the world is a great feeling. Naturally I’m very excited to go to my first race as a Sport Director and this is the best opportunity for me after my career as a pro cyclist.
 
"My first race is this weekend at the Tour of Poland where I will work closely with Gabba (Gabriel Rasch). I will start in the role of 2nd Sport Director which I think is the perfect way to gain experience in the team car. I spent a lot of years as a cyclist but this is a very different role.

Originally I had hoped to continue riding for one more year, but in the end it became clear that this was the time to stop and try something new. I was working at the Giro d’Italia for Pinarello and it was there that I was able to speak to Dave Brailsford a few times, and we had some conversations about working together."





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

