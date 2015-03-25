New Suppliers For Aqua Blue Sports At La Vuelta

Aqua Blue Sport will use special editions of equipment and clothing as we begin our first Grand Tour at La Vuelta 2017.





The team has taken on two new equipment suppliers to help them through the intense racing.





Official clothing sponsor Joma have brought their high quality casual wear to the team – the comfortable clothing range will be worn by the riders as they rest before and after the stages.





The second supplier is the luxury car maker Land Rover – the team has two new Sport Director Land Rover Evoque vehicles. The livery of the Evoque vehicles mirror the team’s new special edition La Vuelta white Vermarc made jerseys.





A Land Rover Sport will be used to transport team guests around the course and also will be used by our soigneurs.





Our regular glasses sponsor Rapha have designed special edition sunglasses for the Aqua Blue Sport riders. Their Flyweight sunglasses have protected the eyes of the riders since the beginning of the season but to celebrate La Vuelta they have produced stunning new gold versions of their range.





Stephen Moore, General Manager of Aqua Blue Sport, said: “Constantly, since the start of the year, our equipment suppliers have provided the highest quality kit for our team. Their attention to detail and the quality of their products has been a huge assistance to the riders as they hunt for victories.





“It is important for us, that we know, we can depend completely on these suppliers and they have been a superb help. Their new equipment has again upped the quality of their designs and we are looking forward to showing this quality across Spain.”

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.