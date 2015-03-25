New Sky Deal For Ian Stannard

British rider Ian Stannard has signed a new three year deal with Team Sky.

“We get the best support in this team and we get looked after really well. The team listen to the riders and involve us in the decisions, and that’s really important in races like the Classics, which is where my goals lie.



“Obviously 2017 hasn’t gone how I wanted. The Classics were disappointing, really. I was hoping to do a lot better and then getting ill and missing out on the Tour wasn’t ideal.



“But I’ve had a nice bit of time off, I’m delighted to be at the Vuelta and I want to play my part here. It’s been a while since I did this race, but Froomey has come here as the favourite so there’s a lot of responsibility on us.





“I’m thinking about next year now and pulling all the pieces together for that. I’ll sit down with Rod [Ellingworth] and go through it - pick this season apart and put a plan in for next year. Paris-Roubaix is the one I really I want to win and I need to try and get that right.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



A domestique who is never afraid to put in a shift for the Team Sky cause, Stannard has been working for Chris Froome at the Vuelta a Espana and said about his new deal to TeamSky.com: