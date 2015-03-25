New Partner For Aqua Blue Sport

Team Aqua Blue Sport is proud to partner up with Pirelli for the rest of the 2018 season. As one of world leading tyre manufacturers, top-level racing has always been a part of Pirelli’s DNA and, to make its comeback to pro cycling, the Italian company has partnered with our Irish Pro Continental team in an exclusive technical collaboration based on a shared vision of innovation.

Continuing with our mission to push the technical boundaries of the sport team Aqua Blue Sport is excited to debut Pirelli’s specially designed 28mm tubular type, conceived to maximise the aerodynamic characteristics of the 3T Strada. In training the team will continue to use the 28 mm PZero Velo, which they have been testing since the beginning of the season.

The official comeback of Pirelli to professional bike racing and the debut race for the Pirelli tubulars, will be the forthcoming edition of the Amstel Gold Race, the tough one-day Ardennes classic, where the choice of tyres will surely make a difference.

The Dutch classic will mark the start to a collaborative partnership through which Aqua Blue Sport and Pirelli will work closely to develop specific and unique tyre solutions to excel in the competitive world of professional cycling. Thus, Amstel Gold Race with be the first step in a journey of research and development, which is bound to continue throughout the season. Like the PZero Velo clinchers, the new Pirelli tubulars for our Irish Pro Continental Team have been developed with the aid of a proprietary technology, and the compounds are produced by Pirelli in their Slatina plant, in Romania, where the tyres for F1 single-seaters are also made. “We are proud to forge this new and exciting partnership with Pirelli, a brand that stands for the highest standard of quality in the tyre manufacturing universe. As we strive to continue to blaze a path in technical innovation in professional cycling, this new collaboration brings further momentum to our vision and hopefully pave the way to great results on the road,” said Stephen Moore, General Manager at team Aqua Blue Sport.

“Pirelli’s comeback to the racing bikes is the natural consequence of the company’s return to the world of cycling and we are happy to be back with Aqua Blue Sport as our partner. They are a team with great personality and technical preparation, with whom we share values and vision. We have undertaken a joint R&D program that is highly constructive. The technological innovation that comes from this partnership - just as much as in other competitions where Pirelli is present – will hopefully lead to new wins for the team and will also serve the function of making cutting edge products for our end consumers,” Antonella Lauriola, COO of Velo Pirelli Business Unit.



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP