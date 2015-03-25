New Partner For Aqua Blue Sport

Team Aqua Blue Sport is proud to welcome Danish bearing specialist CeramicSpeed on board for the 2018 season. Founded in 2004 to meet the growing demand for high performance ceramic ball bearings in the cycling industry, CeramicSpeed is now the leading manufacturer of this type of bearings and other drivetrain optimization products with an outstanding record in reliability and precision. Their innovative drive to set new standards regarding the lowest possible friction in ceramic ball bearings and the whole drivetrain made the partnership between CeramicSpeed, 3T and Aqua Blue Sport a natural step in the ongoing pursuit of excellence shared by the three brands. All of the team's 3T Discus LTD wheels will be equipped with the latest version of customized CeramicSpeed wheel bearings during the 2018 season. This partnership is further enforced by the pledge of CeramicSpeed to support Aqua Blue Sport's long-term commitment to be a self-sustained professional cycling team via our e-commerce platform, adding its name to the roster of retailers that feature on our marketplace in due course. "As we attempt to pioneer change and innovation on pro-cycling, team Aqua Blue Sport is excited to count on the support of a like-minded brand. Thanks to their record for outstanding innovation and reliability, CeramicSpeed has established itself as the leading manufacturer of ceramic ball bearings for bicycles and we believe this partnership will further improve the performance of our 3T Strada bikes and power us to greater success throughout the season", said Stephen Moore, General Manager at team Aqua Blue Sport. "We're happy to join forces with 3T to further accelerate Aqua Blue Sport. It is an exciting project that looks at the sport from a different perspective and shares a vision similar to our own. The team will use our CeramicSpeed Wheel Kit bearings during the season. In fact, a number of team riders including our long-standing ambassador Lasse Norman Hansen already raced on them since the beginning of the year, using the 3T Discus LTD wheels that come built with our bearings as standard. His results in Australia and the feedback we got afterwards underline our decision to become a partner of the team," said Martin S. Banke, Executive Vice President CeramicSpeed.



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP