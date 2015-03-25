New Naming Rights Partner For FDJ

French Insurance company Groupama have been announced as the new naming rights partner for French team FDJ.





The deal sees the team known as Groupama-FDJ from March 2018 and has allowed the team to increase their budget by 30% despite FDJ, the French lottery company reducing their investment into the team.





The team will unveil their new kit on January 31st and race in it at the Paris-Nice race starting on March 4.





An FDL press statement reads: "Groupama and FDJ join forces today with the objective of becoming the top French cycling team in terms of means, and with resources on par with those of international teams, allowing us to set our sights on establishing ourselves among the top 10 teams in the world,





"The team, the staff, the riders, we're all on the starting blocks ready to write a new page of our history.





"Special attention will be placed on the scouting and recruitment of the best young French riders - which is in the DNA of Mar Madiot's team,"













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.