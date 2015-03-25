 

New Naming Rights Partner For FDJ

06 December 2017 11:07
French Insurance company Groupama have been announced as the new naming rights partner for French team FDJ.

The deal sees the team known as Groupama-FDJ from March 2018 and has allowed the team to increase their budget by 30% despite FDJ, the French lottery company reducing their investment into the team.

The team will unveil their new kit on January 31st and race in it at the Paris-Nice race starting on March 4.

An FDL press statement reads: "Groupama and FDJ join forces today with the objective of becoming the top French cycling team in terms of means, and with resources on par with those of international teams, allowing us to set our sights on establishing ourselves among the top 10 teams in the world,

"The team, the staff, the riders, we're all on the starting blocks ready to write a new page of our history. 

"Special attention will be placed on the scouting and recruitment of the best young French riders - which is in the DNA of Mar Madiot's team,"



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.