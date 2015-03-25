New Job For Martyn Irvine

Northern Irishman Martyn Irvine has a new job with Aqua Blue Sports.





Irvine has retired from professional cycling and said to the Aqua Blue Sports webite: “After I came back in the middle of the season I found that I just wasn’t recovering as well, and I realised that I couldn’t get to where my head needed to be.





“Luckily Rick (Delaney) kind of pre-empted me, and offered me a role on the backroom staff,” he said. “It got me excited again and lifted my mood straight away so straight away I knew it was right.





“I just want to see our athletes do well, and I think maybe Rick saw that in me and offered me the chance. I’m really buzzing to see if I can make a difference with the team."

Irvine is currently an Assistant Sports Director and is working on becoming a full time Sports Director with a UCI Licence.

“The first race for me as (second) Sport Director was the Tour of Dubai, which was the ideal place to start,” Irvine said. “It’s a pretty relaxed race – great organisation, wide roads and plenty of room to get around so it was the perfect ‘settling in’ race, not like going straight to Belgium where things are crazy from the off!

“I was driving the second team car for the race but I went in the break most days, and because we had somebody up the road on nearly every stage I got the chance to move around in the race, and get some experience of how things work at the sharp end.

“It was great to have Bob there to show me the ropes – I followed him closely for things like team sign-on and peppered him with questions.

“Dubai was something of a culture shock for me in that it was a revelation how the staff never get a chance to switch off. If you are not directly involved in the day’s work you are planning the next day, from the start of the race to the end. I kept waiting for the chance to just turn my brain off, but it just isn’t there.

“I also gained a new appreciation for how hard the soigneurs and mechanics work. Those guys are first up and last to bed – I knew they worked hard but until now I just didn’t realise how much was involved. They’re not paid enough, that’s for sure!”

Video and more - https://www.aquabluesport.com/blog/martyn-irvine-the-next-chapter.html





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.