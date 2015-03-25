New General Manager For Lotto Soudal

Mr Paul De Geyter has been appointed the new General Manager of Captains of Cycling, the cooperative structure that, as the driving force behind Belgian cycling, takes the Lotto Soudal cycling teams to the head of the pack.

Paul De Geyter completed the selection process with excellent results and will put his extensive experience in sports management to work for the team starting on 1 September 2017.

Career overview

1987-1989: Lawyer at the Brussels Bar

1989-1998: Comfintrust SA – Owner and General Manager

1998-January 2017: Celio sport & image NV – Owner and General Manager

As from 1 September 2017: Captains of Cycling, General Manager









