New Deal With UCI For Eurosport

Eurosport has today announced a new four-year deal with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to cement its position as the Home of Cycling.



The agreement, which runs from 2017 until 2020, will see Eurosport broadcast every major UCI event exclusively in 36 countries and territories in Europe across all disciplines, including the UCI Road World Championships, UCI Track Cycling World Championships and the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.



Along with its unrivalled coverage of every Grand Tour – the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and the Vuelta a España - Eurosport remains the go-to destination for cycling fans across Europe with over 200 days of live cycling and 2,500 hours of coverage across its channels.



Eurosport’s coverage of UCI events starts on the weekend of 17 September when Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to defend the Rainbow Jersey at the Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.



Eurosport CEO Peter Hutton said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring even more world-class cycling action to millions of passionate fans on Eurosport. Eurosport remains the place



to be to watch their heroes in action – whether it be on TV, streaming or on-demand via the Eurosport Player.



“After a four-year absence from Eurosport screens, we are delighted to have reached an agreement with the UCI for the next four-year cycle. Along with our enhanced production of events such as the Tour de France, we can continue to claim the mantle of the Home of Cycling.”



Stefan Kuerten, EBU Director of Sports, said: “We are delighted to have helped return the UCI Championships to Eurosport, alongside our EBU Members. Thanks to the extensive coverage provided by Europe’s public service broadcasters and Eurosport, viewers throughout the continent will have more access than ever before to these world-class events.”



2017 has been a bumper year for cycling with Eurosport showing every minute of the Tour de France for the first time. Coverage of the Tour de France reported an average audience increase of 10% versus last year while the Vuelta a España has seen an average of 1.3million viewers tune in daily throughout the duration of the three-week race, representing a 46% rise in comparison to 2016.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

